Dense Fog Blankets Agra, Taj Mahal Shrouded in Haze

A thick fog enveloped Agra reducing visibility and obscuring the Taj Mahal. The India Meteorological Department forecasts cold temperatures, with western disturbances potentially affecting northern India. Delhi experiences a temperature plunge, while fog also disrupts Uttar Pradesh. The coming days may bring weather changes due to active disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 11:18 IST
A thick layer of fog envelopes around Taj Mahal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid adverse weather conditions, Agra experienced a dense fog on Thursday, causing significant visibility issues across the city. The famed Taj Mahal, a major tourist attraction, was hardly visible, shrouded in a thick haze that blanketed the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted minimum temperatures could drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures may hover around 19 degrees Celsius. Previously, the regional Met department had anticipated January 2 as a 'cold day' for Agra.

Similar weather patterns were observed in Mathura, where dense fog reduced visibility, impacting traffic flow. The nation's capital, Delhi, also reported a sharp dip in temperatures, with lows reaching 6.5 degrees Celsius at Palam and a slight increase to 7.6 degrees at Safdarjung. The IMD forecasted an average minimum of 8 degrees Celsius for Delhi, hinting at a warming trend due to an active western disturbance expected to influence temperatures over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

