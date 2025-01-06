Murder of Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar: A Blow to Democracy

The murder of Chhattisgarh journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has been met with strong condemnation from Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad, who labeled the incident a 'murder of democracy.' Prasad expressed deep sorrow, highlighting concerns over media freedom and democratic integrity.

In response to the crime, an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a thorough probe. Thus far, four individuals have been arrested, yet the motive behind the heinous act remains undisclosed. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma stressed the importance of uncovering the true reasons behind the murder.

Chandrakar, renowned for his journalism in Bastar, was found dead in a septic tank on the premises of private contractor Suresh Chandrakar, who has been apprehended in Hyderabad. The journalist was instrumental in mediating the release of a CRPF constable abducted by Naxals in 2021 and was noted for covering sensitive issues such as Naxal attacks.

