Bank Officers Gear Up for Nationwide Strike Over Work Conditions

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has announced plans for a nationwide strike on February 24-25, 2025, to demand a five-day work week, adequate recruitment, and fair performance reviews. The union opposes recent directives by the Department of Financial Services, citing concerns over job security and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 17:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has announced a potential two-day nationwide strike slated for February 24-25, 2025. The union's demands include implementing a five-day work week, ensuring adequate recruitment across all levels, and revising recent Department of Financial Services (DFS) mandates concerning performance reviews that they claim jeopardize job security.

The AIBOC further insists on the quick appointment of workmen and officer directors in public sector banks. They also aim for the resolution of pending residual issues with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). The strike notice will pave the way for more extensive agitation events should their demands remain unmet.

The union accused the DFS of micro-managing policy decisions within public sector banks, a practice they argue erodes the autonomy of individual bank boards. With this strike, the AIBOC seeks to address these grievances and push for meaningful policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

