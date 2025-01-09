Bank Officers Gear Up for Nationwide Strike Over Work Conditions

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) has announced a potential two-day nationwide strike slated for February 24-25, 2025. The union's demands include implementing a five-day work week, ensuring adequate recruitment across all levels, and revising recent Department of Financial Services (DFS) mandates concerning performance reviews that they claim jeopardize job security.

The AIBOC further insists on the quick appointment of workmen and officer directors in public sector banks. They also aim for the resolution of pending residual issues with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). The strike notice will pave the way for more extensive agitation events should their demands remain unmet.

The union accused the DFS of micro-managing policy decisions within public sector banks, a practice they argue erodes the autonomy of individual bank boards. With this strike, the AIBOC seeks to address these grievances and push for meaningful policy changes.

