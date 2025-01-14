Left Menu

Trump's Virtual Return to Davos Sparks Global Curiosity

Donald Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum virtually, marking his return to global discussions. As world leaders await his policies, particularly on Ukraine, the forum will address significant geopolitical tensions and climate challenges. Key figures, including Zelenskiy and global dignitaries, are expected to attend.

Updated: 14-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:36 IST
Donald Trump will make a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, rekindling global interest in his political agenda. World leaders are eager to learn about Trump's new policies as his inauguration coincides with the forum's 55th annual meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to address the forum, underscoring the focus on geopolitical issues. Notable attendees include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, alongside 60 heads of state and government.

Davos will tackle a myriad of issues, from global political tensions to economic concerns and climate change. Business leaders are cautiously optimistic about economic prospects, though concerns remain about tariffs, deportation policies, and Middle East geopolitics.

