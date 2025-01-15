Left Menu

Parvesh Verma Prepares for Political Battle with Temple Blessings

BJP leader Parvesh Verma expressed confidence in unseating AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming New Delhi assembly elections. He sought blessings at several temples before filing his nomination, vowing to dedicate his journey to Delhi's service and development if elected in the February 8 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:02 IST
BJP New Delhi candidate Parvesh Verma offering prayers at Gauri Shankar temple (Photo/X@p_sahibsingh) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of faith and political resolve, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Parvesh Verma embarked on a temple tour, offering prayers at Gauri Shankar, Valmiki, and Hanuman temples ahead of filing his nomination for the New Delhi assembly constituency. Speaking to ANI, Verma displayed confidence, asserting that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would face defeat in the upcoming elections, paving the way for the BJP to form its government on February 8.

Verma emphasized his intent to serve the New Delhi assembly constituency, expressing, "I sought blessings at the temples before filing my nomination. Residents have conveyed their dissatisfaction with Kejriwal, projecting a significant shift towards the BJP." His words mirrored his intentions to usher in a change in leadership and administration.

Taking to social media, Verma amplified his message of dedication and service. "With Mahadev's blessings, my journey for Delhi's development commences," he shared on X. As he gears up for the election against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit on February 5, Verma brings to the race his legacy as the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma and his political experience from previous electoral victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

