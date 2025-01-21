Climate Shock: U.S. Again Breaks From Paris Agreement

The world was taken by surprise as President Donald Trump announced the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement once more, unsettling global climate change efforts. By stepping back, the leading historical emitter of greenhouse gases opts out of an essential international coalition.

Global leaders have voiced their concerns over this move. The U.N.'s Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, highlighted the missed opportunities for profits and job creation in the growing clean energy sector. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized the universal threat posed by climate change, urging for collective action.

Echoing these sentiments, European and African leaders stressed the significance of U.S. involvement. The move threatens to reverse hard-won gains in global emission reduction, heightening risks for vulnerable nations and emphasizing the ever-critical need for the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)