Left Menu

Climate Shock: U.S. Again Breaks From Paris Agreement

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, raising global concerns over combatting climate change. This decision has drawn reactions from international leaders, emphasizing the U.S.'s critical role in climate initiatives and the potential impacts of its withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:23 IST
Climate Shock: U.S. Again Breaks From Paris Agreement

The world was taken by surprise as President Donald Trump announced the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement once more, unsettling global climate change efforts. By stepping back, the leading historical emitter of greenhouse gases opts out of an essential international coalition.

Global leaders have voiced their concerns over this move. The U.N.'s Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, highlighted the missed opportunities for profits and job creation in the growing clean energy sector. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized the universal threat posed by climate change, urging for collective action.

Echoing these sentiments, European and African leaders stressed the significance of U.S. involvement. The move threatens to reverse hard-won gains in global emission reduction, heightening risks for vulnerable nations and emphasizing the ever-critical need for the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025