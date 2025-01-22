Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Responds to Jalgaon Train Disaster

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has extended condolences to the families of those who perished in a rail accident in Jalgaon district on Wednesday. In a statement released on social media platform X, Fadnavis emphasized that the administration is working closely with railway officials to address the situation.

The Chief Minister lamented the tragic loss of lives near Pachora in Jalgaon district, describing it as deeply distressing. He confirmed the arrival of Minister Girish Mahajan and the Superintendent of Police at the accident site, noting that the District Collector would soon follow. Fadnavis assured that the district administration is coordinating efforts with railway authorities to ensure immediate medical care for the injured.

Eight ambulances have been dispatched, and both a general hospital and nearby private hospitals have been readied for treating victims. Emergency equipment, including glass cutters and floodlights, are on standby. Fadnavis stressed the ongoing monitoring of the situation and pledged comprehensive assistance, maintaining constant communication with the district administration. The Divisional Commissioner of Nashik, Praveen Gedam, confirmed the deaths of eight individuals.

The tragic incident occurred when passengers of the Pushpak Express, having exited their coaches due to a suspected onboard fire, were struck by the Karnataka Express as it passed through an adjacent track. Rescue operations are in progress, with additional railway rescue units en route. The death toll currently stands at eight but may rise as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)