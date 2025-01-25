Odisha Innovator Behind 'Red Ant Chutney' Legacy Passes Away

Nyadhar Padiyal, an esteemed engineer from Baripada in Odisha, has passed away at the age of 55 at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Known for his groundbreaking work on the health benefits of Similipal's GI-tagged 'Red Ant Chutney' during the COVID-19 pandemic, Padiyal was undergoing treatment for a complex heart condition.

Padiyal played a crucial role in gaining recognition for Odisha's beloved chutney, impacting both local and national initiatives. He diligently researched its medicinal properties, including its immune-boosting abilities, and organized workshops to educate the public on integrating it into their diets. His initiatives not only heightened awareness of this traditional delicacy but also supported local farmers and artisans, helping them thrive even during tough times.

His persistent efforts led to the product being awarded the prestigious GI Tag by the Indian government. Apart from serving as an assistant engineer in the Baripada PWD division, Padiyal engaged actively with several voluntary organizations, offering selfless service to the community, and was celebrated for his leadership and friendly demeanor. His death has devastated the Mayurbhanj community, leaving a void that will be hard to fill. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)