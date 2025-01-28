Left Menu

Mumbai Police Unravel Network in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Mumbai Police have uncovered a network involving Aadhaar misuse in the Saif Ali Khan attack investigation. They recorded statements from individuals in West Bengal, including a woman whose Aadhaar was used to buy a SIM card. Police assert their probe is progressing and assures findings will be detailed soon.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The investigation into the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed significant leads, as the Mumbai Police recorded statements from individuals in West Bengal linked to the case. A key development is the misuse of a West Bengal-based woman's Aadhaar card to purchase a SIM card, a crucial element in the case. A team from Mumbai traveled to West Bengal for this purpose, highlighting the case's complexity.

According to the Mumbai Police, both the woman and a relative of the accused have been questioned, shedding light on how the accused accessed the Aadhaar card and used it to secure communication through a SIM card. The connection between the accused and his relative appears instrumental in acquiring the necessary documents unlawfully.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed public concerns, ensuring that the investigation is being meticulously conducted. He stressed the need for accurate reporting on the incident, in which actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder, identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who broke into the actor's residence with intent to steal. Saif was left with serious injuries and received treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

