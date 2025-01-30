Odisha Conclave 2025: A Catalyst for Investment and Tourism
The 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' witnessed crucial MoUs worth Rs 8,153 crore inked for tourism development. With 121 projects on the horizon, the summit further secured investments in food processing, petrochemicals, and textiles, bolstering Odisha's position as a key investment hub.
The 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' concluded with high hopes as the state's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari underscored significant strides. A series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, promising to transform Odisha's economic landscape.
Deputy CM Parida revealed to ANI that MoUs valued at Rs 8,153 crore have been sealed, targeting tourism sector enhancements through 121 distinct projects. These include revised subsidy plans and an initiative to popularize temple weddings, aiming to bolster the state's appeal as a top tourist destination.
Meanwhile, Minister Pujari highlighted 54 MoUs related to critical industries including steel, food processing, petrochemicals, and textiles. The strategic partnerships forged during the conclave aim to place Odisha as a pivotal industrial hub, further supported by robust infrastructural developments ensuring seamless connectivity and resource availability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
