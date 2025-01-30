Uttarakhand CM's Fiery Campaign Rally Supports BJP in Delhi

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took center stage in a spirited campaign rally in West Vinod Nagar, throwing his support behind BJP candidate Ravindra Singh Negi for the Patparganj assembly in the Delhi elections. Dhami highlighted Negi's efforts to tackle local issues, including waterlogging, that have reportedly unsettled the AAP government.

Highlighting Negi's accomplishments, CM Dhami remarked, "Ravindra Singh Negi has tackled critical issues like waterlogging, making the AAP government uneasy. I trust that if given a chance, he will transform Patparganj into an ideal assembly." He criticized the Congress and AAP's 27-year governance in Delhi, claiming a lack of city-wide development focus, contrasting it with PM Narendra Modi's inclusive welfare policies.

Dhami accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting the welfare of Delhi's residents, alleging misuse of public funds for personal luxuries, including a "Sheeshmahal." He condemned AAP's alleged failure in education and cleanliness projects, and their implementation of a controversial liquor policy. As election day on February 5 approaches, with vote counting set for February 8, the electoral battle in Delhi intensifies as BJP aims to dethrone AAP's dominance.

