Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM's Fiery Campaign Rally Supports BJP in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rallied in West Vinod Nagar backing BJP candidate Ravindra Singh Negi for the Patparganj assembly. Dhami criticized AAP's governance, claiming they've neglected Delhi’s development while focusing on personal gains. The assembly election battle sees BJP striving for a comeback against AAP's established dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:26 IST
Uttarakhand CM's Fiery Campaign Rally Supports BJP in Delhi
Uttarakhand CM Dhami campaigned for BJP's Ravindra Singh Negi in the Delhi polls.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took center stage in a spirited campaign rally in West Vinod Nagar, throwing his support behind BJP candidate Ravindra Singh Negi for the Patparganj assembly in the Delhi elections. Dhami highlighted Negi's efforts to tackle local issues, including waterlogging, that have reportedly unsettled the AAP government.

Highlighting Negi's accomplishments, CM Dhami remarked, "Ravindra Singh Negi has tackled critical issues like waterlogging, making the AAP government uneasy. I trust that if given a chance, he will transform Patparganj into an ideal assembly." He criticized the Congress and AAP's 27-year governance in Delhi, claiming a lack of city-wide development focus, contrasting it with PM Narendra Modi's inclusive welfare policies.

Dhami accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting the welfare of Delhi's residents, alleging misuse of public funds for personal luxuries, including a "Sheeshmahal." He condemned AAP's alleged failure in education and cleanliness projects, and their implementation of a controversial liquor policy. As election day on February 5 approaches, with vote counting set for February 8, the electoral battle in Delhi intensifies as BJP aims to dethrone AAP's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025