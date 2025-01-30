Uttarakhand CM's Fiery Campaign Rally Supports BJP in Delhi
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rallied in West Vinod Nagar backing BJP candidate Ravindra Singh Negi for the Patparganj assembly. Dhami criticized AAP's governance, claiming they've neglected Delhi’s development while focusing on personal gains. The assembly election battle sees BJP striving for a comeback against AAP's established dominance.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took center stage in a spirited campaign rally in West Vinod Nagar, throwing his support behind BJP candidate Ravindra Singh Negi for the Patparganj assembly in the Delhi elections. Dhami highlighted Negi's efforts to tackle local issues, including waterlogging, that have reportedly unsettled the AAP government.
Highlighting Negi's accomplishments, CM Dhami remarked, "Ravindra Singh Negi has tackled critical issues like waterlogging, making the AAP government uneasy. I trust that if given a chance, he will transform Patparganj into an ideal assembly." He criticized the Congress and AAP's 27-year governance in Delhi, claiming a lack of city-wide development focus, contrasting it with PM Narendra Modi's inclusive welfare policies.
Dhami accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of neglecting the welfare of Delhi's residents, alleging misuse of public funds for personal luxuries, including a "Sheeshmahal." He condemned AAP's alleged failure in education and cleanliness projects, and their implementation of a controversial liquor policy. As election day on February 5 approaches, with vote counting set for February 8, the electoral battle in Delhi intensifies as BJP aims to dethrone AAP's dominance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Supports AAP Over Congress in Delhi
Liquor Scam Controversy: AAP's Kejriwal and Sisodia Under Fire as BJP Moves Forward
Congress Amplifies Corruption Allegations Against AAP's Kejriwal
Delhi Elections: AAP Gains Momentum as Regional Allies Rally Support
INDIA Bloc's Strength: Akhilesh Yadav's Strategic Support for AAP