Orban Condemns Ukraine's Russian Gas Transit Halt

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed strong disapproval over Ukraine's decision to block Russian gas flows through its territory. The resulting escalation in gas prices for users seeking alternative supplies, he stated, is unacceptable.

Speaking to state radio on Friday, Orban criticized Ukraine's stance, which complicates energy logistics within Central Europe. He highlighted the financial impact this decision has on gas prices across the region.

As a countermeasure, Hungary has petitioned the European Union for assurances that its energy security will be safeguarded, underscoring the urgency of the issue amidst rising costs.

