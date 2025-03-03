Bihar's Visionary Budget: Stepping Towards 'Viksit Bihar'

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget, marking a significant increase of Rs 38,169 crore compared to the previous fiscal year. With elections approaching, the budget is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister's leadership.

The budget prioritizes education with a Rs 60,964 crore allocation, crucial for Bihar's youthful population. Health services receive Rs 20,335 crore, while the home department, tasked with law and order, is allotted Rs 17,831 crore. Pointing towards women's empowerment, plans for 'mahila haats' in Patna, 'pink toilets,' and 'pink buses' in cities are underway.

On infrastructure, Bihar plans greenfield airports in Sultanganj and Raxaul, while a new cancer hospital for Begusarai is proposed. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary highlighted cooperation from the Centre, thanking it for supporting Bihar's development goals.

