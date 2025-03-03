Left Menu

Bihar's Visionary Budget: Stepping Towards 'Viksit Bihar'

The Bihar government presented a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget, focusing on sectors like education and health. Inspired by PM Modi's guidance, it aims for a progressive Bihar with initiatives for women's empowerment and infrastructure development. Significant allocations include education, health, and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:31 IST
Bihar's Visionary Budget: Stepping Towards 'Viksit Bihar'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget, marking a significant increase of Rs 38,169 crore compared to the previous fiscal year. With elections approaching, the budget is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister's leadership.

The budget prioritizes education with a Rs 60,964 crore allocation, crucial for Bihar's youthful population. Health services receive Rs 20,335 crore, while the home department, tasked with law and order, is allotted Rs 17,831 crore. Pointing towards women's empowerment, plans for 'mahila haats' in Patna, 'pink toilets,' and 'pink buses' in cities are underway.

On infrastructure, Bihar plans greenfield airports in Sultanganj and Raxaul, while a new cancer hospital for Begusarai is proposed. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary highlighted cooperation from the Centre, thanking it for supporting Bihar's development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025