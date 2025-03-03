Uttarakhand CM Honours Literary Pioneers at Prestigious Sahitya Awards
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated literary excellence at the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' event, honoring eminent writers and linguists. The CM emphasized the significance of literature in society and announced new initiatives to support and promote cultural and literary heritage in the state.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' ceremony, organized by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan, where he honored several distinguished litterateurs and linguists. In his address, CM Dhami emphasized that the event stands as a testament to the region's rich literary tradition, creative spirit, and respect for those who seek wisdom through words.
CM Dhami acknowledged the contributions of noted writer Subhash Pant, who was awarded the Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, the state's highest literary honor. He remarked that Pant is a beacon of inspiration for the Hindi literary community. Dhami also celebrated the enriching impact these authors have on Uttarakhand's cultural and literary tapestry.
Highlighting the state's natural beauty as a muse for many creative minds, Dhami spoke of iconoclastic authors like Sumitranandan Pant and Shailesh Matiyani, who have shaped India's literary landscape. The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to preserving and promoting literature and culture, announcing grants for book publishing in local languages and developing literary hubs for authors.
