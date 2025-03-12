Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Delhi Police Arrest 24 Bangladeshis

Delhi Police have arrested 24 Bangladeshis during a recent operation in South East and South Delhi for illegal entry into India. The ongoing operation aims to identify and deport illegal immigrants, with documents being verified and a public awareness campaign launched to enhance security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:15 IST
Bangladeshi immigrants arrested By Delhi Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move against illegal immigration, Delhi Police have detained 24 Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India unlawfully. The arrests were made in areas spanning South East and South Delhi. Police recovered several documents during the operation, which remains active.

A focused operation in South District led to the arrest of 13 individuals, while 11 were detained in South East District. A separate crackdown saw five more arrests across the city, including the Sadar Bazar area, as Delhi Police intensified efforts to curb unlawful residency.

Police are also verifying documents of over ten other individuals suspected of illegal entry. These actions align with a broader strategy initiated earlier this year when Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called for a stringent mission to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Public awareness initiatives are underway to ensure community safety, urging verification of employees and domestic workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

