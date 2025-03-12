Border Controversy: Energy Project Sparks Parliamentary Uproar

Members of the opposition, primarily from the Congress and DMK, staged a raucous protest in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the clearance of a renewable energy project close to the India-Pakistan border. The controversy centered around concerns for national and energy security.

Manish Tewari of the Congress, raising questions during the session, cited security protocol that mandates infrastructure projects to be at least 10 kilometers from the International Border. He questioned whether any relaxations had been granted for the proposed project.

In response, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized that all necessary clearances were obtained from central, state, and relevant agencies. However, this did not placate Congress members, who, accusing the government of compromising national security, stormed out alongside DMK members in protest.

