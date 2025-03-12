Left Menu

Border Controversy: Energy Project Sparks Parliamentary Uproar

Opposition members, including Congress and DMK, protested in the Lok Sabha against the clearance of a renewable energy project near the India-Pakistan border. Concerns over national security were raised, with demands for explanation on project approvals. The government defended the approvals, leading to heated debates and walkouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:48 IST
Border Controversy: Energy Project Sparks Parliamentary Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the opposition, primarily from the Congress and DMK, staged a raucous protest in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday over the clearance of a renewable energy project close to the India-Pakistan border. The controversy centered around concerns for national and energy security.

Manish Tewari of the Congress, raising questions during the session, cited security protocol that mandates infrastructure projects to be at least 10 kilometers from the International Border. He questioned whether any relaxations had been granted for the proposed project.

In response, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized that all necessary clearances were obtained from central, state, and relevant agencies. However, this did not placate Congress members, who, accusing the government of compromising national security, stormed out alongside DMK members in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025