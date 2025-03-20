Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Proposal: U.S. to Control Ukraine's Largest Nuclear Plant

Donald Trump has proposed U.S. involvement in managing Ukraine's largest nuclear plant, currently controlled by Russia. This idea, discussed with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, aims to pressure Russia amid the ongoing conflict. However, challenges, including infrastructure damage and water shortages, pose significant hurdles to reactivation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:30 IST
Donald Trump's plan for the U.S. to gain control over Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant faces substantial challenges, as recouping investment could take years. The plant, currently in Russian hands, is experiencing severe operational issues.

Discussed with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, the proposal involves U.S. management or ownership. While it might pressure Russia, as the U.S. tests peace strategies, the plant's restoration requires heavy investment and time.

The facility, critical to energy in Europe, remains inoperative. Despite engineering efforts, damages, and resource limitations hinder its revival. Local perspectives highlight its strategic insignificance to Russia, illuminating geopolitical complexities.

