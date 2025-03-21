Markets Fluctuate Amid Global Economic Uncertainty
U.S. stocks showed minor declines and the dollar gained strength as global central banks expressed caution regarding trade policies. Economic data painted a mixed picture, while geopolitical tensions heightened with military actions. Among financial instruments, gold eased slightly from its peak as crude oil prices rose.
U.S. markets experienced modest declines while the dollar showed strength on Thursday as investors navigated a complex economic landscape marked by mixed economic indicators and cautious statements from central bank leaders worldwide.
Gold prices, which had recently reached unprecedented highs, slightly decreased, while crude oil prices saw an uptick. The trading session was further complicated by escalating geopolitical tensions, including Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and a Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian base.
Market analysts noted stable jobless claims and a rise in existing home sales as factors that helped alleviate concerns over a weakening U.S. economy, although the Federal Reserve and other global banks exercised caution in response to uncertain trade policies.
