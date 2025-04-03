Left Menu

Lok Sabha Passes Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Heated Debates

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill after intense debates lasting over 13 hours, hailed by BJP as a win for social justice. However, Congress criticized the move as a distraction from urgent economic issues. The bill seeks to improve the management of waqf properties across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:26 IST
Lok Sabha Passes Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Heated Debates
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo/Screengrab from self made video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha has successfully passed the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill following an intense debate stretching over 13 hours. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla praised the bill's approval as a significant triumph for social justice and governance reform. He emphasized that the legislation would protect the interests of marginalized Muslim communities, indicating a hopeful future of equitable access to waqf properties.

In contrast, Congress MPs vehemently opposed the bill, arguing that the government's real motive was to distract the public from the pressing issue of US-imposed tariffs. Congress MP Imram Pratapgarhi accused the ruling government of attempting to sideline significant economic debates and warned of further legal action against the amendment. Joint Parliamentary Committee member Imran Masood also decried the bill, claiming it undermines constitutional integrity.

As Rajya Sabha prepares to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill, BJP continues to assert that the bill will enhance transparency and operational efficiency of waqf management. The revised bill, shaped by Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations, aims to amend the previous act, streamline administrative processes, and modernize the waqf property records through greater reliance on technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025