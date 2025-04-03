Lok Sabha Passes Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Heated Debates

The Lok Sabha has successfully passed the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill following an intense debate stretching over 13 hours. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla praised the bill's approval as a significant triumph for social justice and governance reform. He emphasized that the legislation would protect the interests of marginalized Muslim communities, indicating a hopeful future of equitable access to waqf properties.

In contrast, Congress MPs vehemently opposed the bill, arguing that the government's real motive was to distract the public from the pressing issue of US-imposed tariffs. Congress MP Imram Pratapgarhi accused the ruling government of attempting to sideline significant economic debates and warned of further legal action against the amendment. Joint Parliamentary Committee member Imran Masood also decried the bill, claiming it undermines constitutional integrity.

As Rajya Sabha prepares to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill, BJP continues to assert that the bill will enhance transparency and operational efficiency of waqf management. The revised bill, shaped by Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations, aims to amend the previous act, streamline administrative processes, and modernize the waqf property records through greater reliance on technology.

