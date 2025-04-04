Celebration and Reform: The Landmark Passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 recently passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits the President's approval to become law. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has heralded this as a historic event, urging Muslims to celebrate what they describe as a triumph of transparency and justice over corruption.

MRM's National Convener, Shahid Sayeed, emphasized that the bill is not discriminatory against any religion. Instead, it seeks to protect the rights of orphans, widows, and the needy by freeing Waqf properties from exploitation. The Manch appealed for vigilance against divisive forces attempting to mislead the community.

The passage of the bill marks a break from political manipulation by parties such as Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, according to MRM. The organization conducted thousands of public engagements to raise awareness and counter false narratives, urging a shift towards development and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)