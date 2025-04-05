Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Legal and Political Showdowns

The Supreme Court challenge to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has sparked legal and political controversies, with Congress and AIMIM leaders claiming constitutional violations. Internal strife within JD(U) arises as five leaders resign, while the AIMPLB calls for opposition from secular parties. JD(U) maintains its secular stance amid the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are taking their battle against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 to the Supreme Court. They argue the bill contravenes key provisions of the Indian Constitution. Congress leader Hussain Dalwai has added his voice to the chorus of dissent, emphasizing that the bill undermines Articles 15, 25, 26, and 29. 'The land designated as Waqf properties should serve Dargahs and mosques, and labeling it as 'vacant land' is blatantly misleading,' Dalwai asserted.

The bill's passage has triggered a significant upheaval within JD(U), with MLC Khalid Anwar seeking to reassure both the party and the public of JD(U)'s secular, liberal values. Anwar, in reiterating support for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, downplayed fears of mass defections, asserting, 'No Muslim leader will leave the party.' Despite this, five JD(U) members have resigned, citing discontent with the party's stance on the bill.

Simultaneously, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called on secular parties, including BJP allies, to resist the bill's adoption. In a pointed letter, JD(U) leader Raju Nayyar expressed his disenchantment, resigning after the party supported the bill in Lok Sabha. Similarly, Tabrez Siddiqui Alig criticized the JD(U) for 'betraying the Muslim community's trust' in a letter to Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

