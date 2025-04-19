BJP's 'Hindu Bachao Rally' in Kolkata Draws Attention to Murshidabad Violence

In response to the recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal, the Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari led a 'Hindu Bachao Rally' in Kolkata. Joined by fellow BJP workers, Adhikari marched from Netaji Subhash Chandra's residence to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's house, voicing concerns that Hindus in the state are imperiled due to ongoing unrest.

Adhikari expressed to ANI that Hindus in Murshidabad are under severe threat, with many having fled their homes amid the turmoil. He emphasized the urgency of safeguarding West Bengal's Hindu population as many within Murshidabad are living in dire circumstances. Adhikari's calls underscore a climate of fear gripping communities, as unrest continues to simmer across the region.

Amidst these developments, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the Murshidabad violence as 'barbaric' and emphasized restoring normal conditions. Governor Bose visited victims and proposed the establishment of a permanent BSF camp to prevent future atrocities. Additionally, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar is evaluating the communal unrest's impact on women, pledging to relay their grievances to the central government. The NCW's visit includes a broader assessment in Malda and Murshidabad, ongoing trouble spots since the April 11 unrest sparked by the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)