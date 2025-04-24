Green Energy Collaboration Sweetens Future: Sugar Industry's Sustainable Leap

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has entered into a pivotal agreement with the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) to promote sugarcane-based bioenergy initiatives throughout India.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed by NFCSF Managing Director Prakash Naiknavare and IFGE BioEnergy Committee Chairman Atul Mulay, who is also President of Praj Industries BioEnergy division.

This strategic alliance will leverage both organizations' expertise. NFCSF will contribute knowledge on sugarcane applications for green energy, whereas IFGE will spearhead global promotion initiatives and engage key stakeholders, marking a significant advancement in India's green energy strategy.

