Green Energy Collaboration Sweetens Future: Sugar Industry's Sustainable Leap

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories and the Indian Federation of Green Energy have joined forces to promote sugarcane-based bioenergy. By utilizing their collective expertise and influence, they aim to foster policy advocacy and practical green energy solutions, contributing to a sustainable future for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:20 IST
The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has entered into a pivotal agreement with the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) to promote sugarcane-based bioenergy initiatives throughout India.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed by NFCSF Managing Director Prakash Naiknavare and IFGE BioEnergy Committee Chairman Atul Mulay, who is also President of Praj Industries BioEnergy division.

This strategic alliance will leverage both organizations' expertise. NFCSF will contribute knowledge on sugarcane applications for green energy, whereas IFGE will spearhead global promotion initiatives and engage key stakeholders, marking a significant advancement in India's green energy strategy.

