Gujarat CM Celebrates Young Achievers, Advocates 'Viksit Bharat'

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel honored Patidar youths selected for civil services, linking the ceremony to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy. Emphasizing 'Ek Bharat', he praised Gujarat's tech growth and encouraged collective efforts for a developed nation, while honoring individuals' contributions to social causes.

In a celebratory event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the achievements of Patidar youths who have qualified for the All India Civil Services and Gujarat Administrative Services. The ceremony commenced with a floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, underscoring the state's deep-rooted respect for the leader, a cornerstone in India's unity.

In his address, CM Patel drew parallels between Sardar Patel's efforts in uniting princely states and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pursuit of a 'Shrestha Bharat'. He articulated the government's commitment to national security and the embrace of foundational values alongside innovation and technology to advance the nation.

The Chief Minister inspired action supporting 'Viksit Bharat' by linking it to India's freedom struggle legacy, advocating grassroots participation in nation-building initiatives. The event also honored past civil service das and contributors. The assembly saw participation from Sardar Dham trustees, community leaders, and vibrant student gatherings.

