Gaza's Women and Girls Bear the Brunt: A Humanitarian Crisis Beyond Imagination

Since the outbreak of war in Gaza in October 2023, the scale of human loss has become nothing short of staggering. According to UN Women, more than 28,000 women and girls have been killed in Israeli military operations—an average of one woman or girl per hour. This chilling statistic is not just a number; it represents mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends—each with a life, a story, and a community left behind in mourning.

Thousands of those killed were mothers, creating a devastating ripple effect through families and communities, particularly among children who have been orphaned and traumatized by the loss. The deaths underscore a broader humanitarian catastrophe that continues to worsen with each passing day.

A Ceasefire Briefly Interrupted the Violence—But Not for Long

During a short-lived ceasefire in November 2023, many Palestinians took the opportunity to return to their homes in areas like Khuza’a, only to find them reduced to rubble. Photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf captured haunting images of families walking through the debris of what once were schools, hospitals, and homes—symbols of normal life shattered by the conflict.

Yet, the hope for peace was short-lived. The ceasefire collapsed in March 2025, leading to an escalation in military actions and the intensification of the blockade on humanitarian aid.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens: Famine, Displacement, and Collapse of Services

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has since spiraled into unprecedented despair. Nearly nine weeks of continuous blockade have left over 2 million residents with virtually no access to food, clean water, fuel, or medicine. Among them are more than one million women and girls who now face catastrophic hunger levels.

Maternal mortality rates are surging due to the lack of medical supplies and safe delivery environments. Pregnant women are forced to give birth in overcrowded shelters or unsafe conditions, often without skilled medical help. Displacement continues on a massive scale, as families flee repeated bombings with nowhere safe to turn.

UN Women and Local Organizations: Fighting to Save Lives

Amid this severe humanitarian crisis, UN Women is working in coordination with women-led civil society organizations inside Gaza. These efforts focus on delivering life-saving services, including psychological support, maternal healthcare, protection from gender-based violence, and emergency relief.

However, the scale of need far outpaces the current capacity and resources available. Without a rapid and substantial increase in humanitarian funding and access, countless more lives are at imminent risk.

A Global Call for Action

UN Women has aligned with the United Nations Secretary-General to issue an urgent appeal for:

An immediate and sustained ceasefire

Full restoration of humanitarian access without obstruction

The unconditional release of all hostages and individuals arbitrarily detained

The world cannot afford to look away. What is unfolding in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe that demands a unified, urgent response from the international community. Every moment of delay compounds the suffering of civilians, particularly the most vulnerable—women and children.

A Plea for Humanity

The ongoing war in Gaza is not just a geopolitical crisis; it is a human tragedy of immense scale, affecting the most innocent and vulnerable. The deaths of over 28,000 women and girls are not just collateral damage—they are the result of deliberate targeting and a systematic failure to protect civilians. Immediate international intervention is not just needed—it is morally imperative.

The future of Gaza’s women and girls depends on the choices made now by global leaders, aid agencies, and every individual who believes in human dignity and justice.