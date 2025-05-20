Left Menu

Britain Intensifies Sanctions on Russia Amid Escalating War Tactics

Britain, alongside the EU, announced enhanced sanctions targeting Russia's military, energy, and financial sectors following recent drone attacks on Ukraine. These measures aim to disrupt Russian weapons supply chains and financial institutions evading restrictions. Britain urges Russia for a ceasefire as international pressure mounts.

Britain has unveiled a sweeping set of new sanctions against Russia, targeting key sectors such as military, energy, and finance. The move, in concert with the European Union, tees up a robust international response to Russia's recent intensification of drone attacks against Ukrainian cities.

The measures, which add 100 new targets to the sanctions list, aim to cripple supply chains for Russian weapon systems, including Iskander missiles, and disrupt Kremlin-funded propaganda operations. Foreign Minister David Lammy called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the resolve of Britain and its allies to curb Russia's warfare capabilities.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with European leaders, is urging the U.S. to adopt similar measures, escalating diplomatic pressure following a phone call between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that failed to reach a ceasefire agreement. London's actions also address Russia's financial maneuvers and shadow shipping fleet, underscoring a coordinated effort to clamp down on Moscow's strategic end-runs around existing sanctions.

