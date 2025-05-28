Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Profit Amidst Rural Lending Boom

The Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank has announced a significant financial achievement, reporting a net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025. This milestone reflects increased lending activities and improved management practices, bolstering its role in the rural economy.

The bank's total business operations have also expanded, reaching Rs 41,234 crore. Since 2017, its net profit has tripled, underscoring the efficiency of its enhanced transparency and management improvements.

Under the governance of Yogi, the bank's loan disbursements have surged from Rs 9,190 crore in 2017 to an impressive Rs 23,061 crore by 2025, aiding economic empowerment for farmers and small entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)