Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Profit Amidst Rural Lending Boom

The Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank reported a significant net profit increase to Rs 100 crore in 2025, driven by enhanced lending and management improvements. The bank's total business reached Rs 41,234 crore, with loan disbursements rising substantially under the Yogi government, empowering farmers and entrepreneurs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank has announced a significant financial achievement, reporting a net profit of Rs 100 crore in 2025. This milestone reflects increased lending activities and improved management practices, bolstering its role in the rural economy.

The bank's total business operations have also expanded, reaching Rs 41,234 crore. Since 2017, its net profit has tripled, underscoring the efficiency of its enhanced transparency and management improvements.

Under the governance of Yogi, the bank's loan disbursements have surged from Rs 9,190 crore in 2017 to an impressive Rs 23,061 crore by 2025, aiding economic empowerment for farmers and small entrepreneurs.

