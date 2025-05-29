Brazil Celebrates Historic Foot-and-Mouth Disease Free Status

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has officially declared Brazil free of foot-and-mouth disease without the need for vaccination, a significant milestone announced by Brazilian beef lobbying group Abrafrigo on Thursday.

Brazil, recognized as the world's leading beef exporter, is expected to benefit from this certification, as it may open doors to new international markets. This is the first time Brazil has reached such a high level of sanitary excellence in its livestock industry, according to Abrafrigo.

Abrafrigo, representing major Brazilian meatpackers like Marfrig, hailed the recognition as a 'historic moment for the beef agro-industrial chain.' The new status also poses new challenges and responsibilities for maintaining sanitary conditions and solidifying Brazil's standing as a principal supplier of animal-origin foods. The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry has yet to respond to inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)