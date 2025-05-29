Innovative Agriculture: Chhattisgarh's Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Ignites Scientific Transformation

In an ambitious move to modernize the agricultural landscape, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated a transformative campaign on Thursday, designed to educate farmers on cutting-edge agricultural techniques. This initiative is part of a broader nationwide effort steered by Union Minister of Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan,' running concurrently with the 'Sushasan Tihar' or good governance festival in Chhattisgarh, aims to bridge the gap between scientific research and field practices. By June 12, the nationwide endeavor aspires to directly link scientists with farmers, disseminating critical information on innovative technologies, government policies, and successful farming models.

Active participation from experts at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has set the stage for transformative developments. Through the initiative, more than 10 scientific teams are conducting on-site demonstrations, showcasing smart agricultural tools and cutting-edge technologies, including drones and AI-based systems, to enhance sustainable farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)