Cyprus: Bridging Divides with Confidence Initiatives
Leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus have committed to continuing confidence-building discussions, according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities aim to open more crossing points and collaborate on solar energy, as part of efforts to resolve longstanding tensions between NATO partners Greece and Turkey.
The longstanding conflict between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities has received renewed focus with both parties agreeing to pursue confidence-building measures. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced these initiatives after meeting with Cypriot leaders in New York.
This development is part of a broader effort to address decades-old tensions that persist between NATO allies Greece and Turkey. As part of the initiative, the Cypriot communities plan to open new crossing points and cooperate on solar energy projects, alongside earlier commitments made this year.
Despite logistical issues delaying one of the crossing points, significant progress has been reported. The island's division traces back over 50 years and is integral to ongoing disputes between Greece and Turkey, who each support their respective ethnic groups on Cyprus.
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Turkey: Wildfire Claims Life and Forces Mass Evacuations
Greece's Wildfire Crisis: Blazing Infernos Threaten Homes and Lives
PKK Militant Group Begins Historic Disarmament in Peace Bid with Turkey
Firestorm in Turkey: Wildfires Ignite Crisis Amidst Scorching Heat
Turkiye battles deadly wildfires as Greece brings blaze in Crete under control