Cyprus: Bridging Divides with Confidence Initiatives

The longstanding conflict between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities has received renewed focus with both parties agreeing to pursue confidence-building measures. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced these initiatives after meeting with Cypriot leaders in New York.

This development is part of a broader effort to address decades-old tensions that persist between NATO allies Greece and Turkey. As part of the initiative, the Cypriot communities plan to open new crossing points and cooperate on solar energy projects, alongside earlier commitments made this year.

Despite logistical issues delaying one of the crossing points, significant progress has been reported. The island's division traces back over 50 years and is integral to ongoing disputes between Greece and Turkey, who each support their respective ethnic groups on Cyprus.