Cyprus: Bridging Divides with Confidence Initiatives

Leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus have committed to continuing confidence-building discussions, according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities aim to open more crossing points and collaborate on solar energy, as part of efforts to resolve longstanding tensions between NATO partners Greece and Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 03:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The longstanding conflict between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities has received renewed focus with both parties agreeing to pursue confidence-building measures. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced these initiatives after meeting with Cypriot leaders in New York.

This development is part of a broader effort to address decades-old tensions that persist between NATO allies Greece and Turkey. As part of the initiative, the Cypriot communities plan to open new crossing points and cooperate on solar energy projects, alongside earlier commitments made this year.

Despite logistical issues delaying one of the crossing points, significant progress has been reported. The island's division traces back over 50 years and is integral to ongoing disputes between Greece and Turkey, who each support their respective ethnic groups on Cyprus.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

