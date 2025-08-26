Canada and Germany: A New Era in Critical Minerals and Defense Cooperation

The Canadian Prime Minister announced a promising German-Norwegian partnership as a leading contender for Canada's submarine program. Ottawa and Berlin are boosting their cooperation in critical minerals, pivotal for defense and clean energy, affirming alliances amid escalating global trade tensions and security challenges.

Critical minerals such as lithium and rare earth elements are vital to defense systems and clean energy. Germany's dependence on imports starkly contrasts Canada's limited but domestically focused production. China's dominance in mining and refining has heightened the urgency for diverse supply chain alliances.

With rising energy costs and disrupted supply chains, Canada and Germany are eager to fortify economic ties. The two nations are planning significant investments to enhance energy and mineral cooperation, along with promoting partnerships like the Troilus Gold and Aurubis AG collaboration, aiming for a strengthened mineral supply chain.