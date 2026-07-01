Canada Joins Eurovision: A New Contender in 2027

Canada is preparing to make its mark on the Eurovision Song Contest, as announced by the organizers on Wednesday. The North American country will debut in 2027, becoming the first new participant since Australia joined the competition in 2025.

This addition signals an exciting expansion of the international music event, renowned for its diverse cultural expressions and vibrant performances. The European Broadcasting Union has confirmed that Canada will enter the Semi-Finals when they join the contest.

Eurovision's decision to include Canada highlights the growing global interest in the competition, promising to add new dynamics and possibly fresh talent to the celebrated music event.