Canada to Join Eurovision: A Historic Expansion

Canada will join the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, expanding the competition beyond Europe. This follows its recent inclusion in the European Broadcasting Union. The move comes amid recent controversies and boycotts within the contest. Canadian participation highlights increased global interest and diversity in Eurovision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Will Join The Eurovision Song Contest In | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:24 IST
Canada to Join Eurovision: A Historic Expansion
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In a groundbreaking move, Canada will make its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, organizers announced Wednesday. This marks the first new country entry since Australia in 2015, signaling the contest’s expansion beyond traditional European borders.

The European Broadcasting Union, which recently welcomed Canada, emphasizes that the contest is open to all its members, not just those from Europe. This decision comes on the heels of a tumultuous period for Eurovision, as the 2026 contest faced a boycott by several European countries over Israel’s participation.

As excitement builds for Canada’s entry, CBC/Radio-Canada promises more selection details later this year. Given its strong success in the 'Rest of the World' category, Canada's participation is poised to enrich the contest’s diversity and global appeal.

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