UN Chief Condemns Russian Attacks

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russia's recent missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, calling the situation unacceptable, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday.

Guterres reiterated his stance, urging a ceasefire that would pave the way to peace by fully respecting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

This declaration comes amid escalating tensions, underscoring the urgent need for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

