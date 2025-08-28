UN Chief Condemns Russian Attacks
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticized Russia for its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Guterres calls for a ceasefire to restore peace and uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:50 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russia's recent missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, calling the situation unacceptable, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday.
Guterres reiterated his stance, urging a ceasefire that would pave the way to peace by fully respecting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
This declaration comes amid escalating tensions, underscoring the urgent need for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Ceasefire and Urges Halt to Collective Punishment in Gaza
Trump Threatens Sanctions Over Russian Ceasefire Stalemate
Pope Leo Urges Ceasefire and Aid in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Modi on Ceasefire
WHO Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Protect Gaza Healthcare