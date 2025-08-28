Left Menu

UN Chief Condemns Russian Attacks

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticized Russia for its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Guterres calls for a ceasefire to restore peace and uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:50 IST
UN Chief Condemns Russian Attacks
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russia's recent missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, calling the situation unacceptable, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday.

Guterres reiterated his stance, urging a ceasefire that would pave the way to peace by fully respecting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

This declaration comes amid escalating tensions, underscoring the urgent need for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium leading to deformity among tribals, alleges Hemant Soren.

PM busy monitoring mines auction in J'khand, while excavation of uranium lea...

 India
2
Sergio Perez's Formula One Comeback with Cadillac Sparks Enthusiasm

Sergio Perez's Formula One Comeback with Cadillac Sparks Enthusiasm

 Netherlands
3
Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

Political Rifts: Sibal Counters Kejriwal's Gandhi Allegations

 India
4
Gurukul Meets Modern: Integrating Tradition into Mainstream Education

Gurukul Meets Modern: Integrating Tradition into Mainstream Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025