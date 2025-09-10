Joint Operation Captures ISIS Suspects and Unravels Espionage with ISI Links

In a significant joint operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad, and Ranchi Police successfully apprehended two suspected ISIS terrorists on Wednesday. One suspect, Azhar Danish, was captured in the Islamnagar area of Ranchi, where he had been hiding despite having a case filed against him in Delhi. His arrest marks a crucial step in an ongoing battle against terrorism, as authorities intensively question him for further insights into his activities.

In a parallel operation, a second suspect was detained in Delhi. The Delhi Police Special Cell confirmed that multiple arrests have been made as part of a broader investigation. The collaborative raids are underway at eight different locations, and more than eight suspects are currently under questioning by police authorities, with operations ongoing across the region.

Amid these developments, the Delhi Police Special Cell dismantled an espionage ring allegedly connected to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). On Tuesday, officials arrested Prabhat Kumar Chaurasiya, who was reportedly involved in supplying SIM cards for espionage purposes. Intelligence had pinpointed his collaboration with ISI handlers since August, revealing that the SIM cards were facilitated for WhatsApp communication by operatives in Pakistan. The operation underscores the sustained threat of espionage and anti-India activities, as investigations continue to identify and capture further suspects involved in this network.

(With inputs from agencies.)