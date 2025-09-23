MHRA Reaffirms Paracetamol's Safety in Pregnancy
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reaffirms that paracetamol is safe to use during pregnancy and does not cause autism in children. It remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used according to guidelines, providing reassurance to expectant mothers.
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has officially confirmed that paracetamol remains a safe pain relief option for pregnant women. Responding to recent concerns, the regulatory body stated there is no evidence linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to autism in children.
According to their guidelines, when used as directed, paracetamol is still the recommended choice for pregnant women experiencing pain. The MHRA's statement aims to reassure expectant mothers about the safety of this common medication.
The move by the MHRA underscores the importance of following recommended medical guidance, emphasizing that paracetamol continues to be a reliable option when managing discomfort during pregnancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MHRA
- paracetamol
- pregnancy
- safety
- autism
- pain relief
- UK
- medication
- guidelines
- motherhood
ALSO READ
Trump Stirs Controversy with Unfounded Tylenol-Autism Claims
IMF Persuades Ukraine to Accept $65 Billion Foreign Funding Estimate
Lithuania Urges NATO's 'Drone Wall' Collaboration with Ukraine
Territorial Tug-of-War: Ukraine and Russia's Conflicting Claims
Russian Defense Intercepts Ukrainian Drone Assault