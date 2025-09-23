The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has officially confirmed that paracetamol remains a safe pain relief option for pregnant women. Responding to recent concerns, the regulatory body stated there is no evidence linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to autism in children.

According to their guidelines, when used as directed, paracetamol is still the recommended choice for pregnant women experiencing pain. The MHRA's statement aims to reassure expectant mothers about the safety of this common medication.

The move by the MHRA underscores the importance of following recommended medical guidance, emphasizing that paracetamol continues to be a reliable option when managing discomfort during pregnancy.

