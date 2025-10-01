Middle Eastern Nations Push for Peace in Gaza
Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey have urged Hamas to positively engage with President Donald Trump's proposed peace deal to end the conflict in Gaza. This development was highlighted by Axios, reporting insights from two knowledgeable sources about the diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the ongoing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
Key diplomatic players in the Middle East, including Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, are pressing Hamas to respond favorably to a peace proposal suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump to bring an end to the hostilities in Gaza.
The information comes from a report by Axios, which has cited two inside sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations.
This diplomatic push highlights the urgency and continued efforts to address and resolve the brutal conflict that has long plagued the region.
