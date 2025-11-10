Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Metro Blast Prompts High Alert in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged law enforcement to heighten alertness and closely monitor state borders after a tragic blast at the Red Fort metro station in Delhi. The explosion left eight people dead and seven injured, with three in critical condition, according to hospital authorities.

In a statement, CM Dhami described the incident as deeply concerning and extended condolences to the affected families. He instructed the Director General of Police to ensure thorough vigilance and stringent monitoring, especially in crowded and sensitive areas, to prevent any security lapses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the situation, as Delhi Police continued their investigation. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses recounted the horror of the blast, describing widespread destruction and personal trauma, as emergency services worked to manage the chaotic scene.