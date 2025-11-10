Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Metro Blast Prompts High Alert in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for strict vigilance following a devastating blast near Red Fort metro station in Delhi, which resulted in eight fatalities and multiple injuries. The state emphasizes heightened security, especially in sensitive areas, ensuring public safety as the top priority.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged law enforcement to heighten alertness and closely monitor state borders after a tragic blast at the Red Fort metro station in Delhi. The explosion left eight people dead and seven injured, with three in critical condition, according to hospital authorities.
In a statement, CM Dhami described the incident as deeply concerning and extended condolences to the affected families. He instructed the Director General of Police to ensure thorough vigilance and stringent monitoring, especially in crowded and sensitive areas, to prevent any security lapses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the situation, as Delhi Police continued their investigation. Meanwhile, eyewitnesses recounted the horror of the blast, describing widespread destruction and personal trauma, as emergency services worked to manage the chaotic scene.
Red Fort Explosion Triggers Security Alert: The Complex Web of Car Ownership
Delhi Police detains owner of car in which explosion occurred near Red Fort: Officials.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.
Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
Amit Shah speaks to Delhi police chief, director of IB to take stock of situation following blast near Red Fort, say sources.