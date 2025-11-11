Diplomatic Strategies: Putin and Tokayev's Moscow Meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met in Moscow to discuss energy projects and U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies. The discussions are crucial amid Kazakhstan's diplomatic navigation between Russia and Western countries, maintaining its stance on Ukraine's territorial integrity.
MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met in Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss energy projects and the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies, the Kremlin stated.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Putin was eager to hear about Tokayev's recent talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. These discussions come amid the sanctions placed on Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft, significantly impacting their holdings in Kazakh fields like Tengiz and Karachaganak.
Kazakhstan has been navigating its diplomatic relations amidst the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, maintaining both its ties with Russia and its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. Tokayev's visit to Washington with other Central Asian leaders could signal a new era in regional engagement with the U.S.
