TMC Accuses Election Commission of Bias Towards BJP in BLA Appointments

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has leveled accusations at the Election Commission (EC) of India, alleging that recent rule changes for Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) unfairly benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The claims arose during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ongoing in West Bengal.

During a press briefing, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee criticized the EC for heavily favoring the BJP, suggesting that the commission's new circular on BLA appointments was designed to 'accommodate' BJP workers, who he claimed are mostly brought in from outside local constituencies.

The controversy stems from an EC circular revising BLA appointment criteria. Previously, BLAs had to belong to the same part of the electoral roll. The amendment now allows appointments from any registered elector within the same Assembly Constituency, raising concerns within the TMC over potential biases.

In a social media post, the TMC underscored their concern, stating, 'This raises serious questions. BLOs, as per existing norms, must belong to the same booth or, at the very least, the same polling station. Why then was an exception made only for BLAs?'

TMC further criticized the EC's apparent bias, stating that the commission has become a 'servile extension of the ruling party.' They previously alleged that the Secretary of Amit Shah's Cooperation Ministry's appointment as Chief Election Commissioner was politically motivated. This, they argued, allowed rules to be adjusted to suit the BJP's electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)