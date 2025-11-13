Delhi Assembly Probes Controversial Execution Facility Inauguration

The Privileges Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is convening a critical meeting to investigate the controversial opening of a facility termed the 'death house' or execution site. These proceedings aim to scrutinize any alleged procedural missteps during its inauguration.

Notable attendees include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The committee seeks to uncover whether any formalities were overlooked during the inauguration, responding to public and political critiques.

The committee's report will eventually reach the Delhi Legislative Assembly, influencing potential policy or administrative adjustments. Public and political eyes remain fixed on this crucial inquiry, with implications for the Aam Aadmi Party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)