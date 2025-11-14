NDA's Landslide Triumph: Nitish Kumar Set to Retain Bihar's Leadership

In a significant political development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surged past the majority mark in Bihar's Assembly elections as votes were tallied on Friday. Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder, Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared the results a "thumping mandate," emphasizing the coalition's victory marks Nitish Kumar's assured return as Chief Minister.

During a conversation with ANI, Manjhi expressed confidence, citing the NDA's long-standing belief in securing a decisive public mandate. Highlighting the coalition's performance, he criticized the opposition's efforts, forecasting the Mahagathbandhan would secure only 70-80 seats, compared to the NDA's expected haul exceeding 160 seats.

Polling transpired in two phases, covering all 243 seats, with the Election Commission's data continually reflecting the NDA's prominence across the state. Notably, JD(U) led in 76 constituencies, BJP in 83, LJP(RV) in 22, and HAMS in 4 in the count, solidifying the alliance's command.

Celebrations erupted at the Janata Dal (United) headquarters in Patna as party workers, including leader Chotu Singh, exchanged sweets, expressing jubilation akin to Holi and Diwali. Singh lauded the electorate's mandate reaffirming Nitish Kumar's leadership and electoral prowess.

Viewed as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance, the 2025 polls reinforced his influence over Bihar's politics, as demonstrated through his extensive electoral success over the past two decades. (ANI)