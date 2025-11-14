Left Menu

Neptune Missiles Strike: A Blow to Russian Oil Exports

Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles targeted Russia's Novorossiysk port, halting oil exports temporarily. This strike affected 2% of the global oil supply, highlighting the ongoing tensions and strategic disruptions in the Black Sea region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles made a significant impact as they struck Russia's Novorossiysk port, as confirmed by Ukraine's General Staff on Friday.

With a 1,000 km range, these missiles have proven their reach and effectiveness, targeting a crucial node in the Black Sea.

The strike led to a temporary suspension of oil exports from Novorossiysk, accounting for 2.2 million barrels daily, which is approximately 2% of the global supply, according to industry insiders. Local authorities attributed the disruption to a Ukrainian drone attack, further escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

