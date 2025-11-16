Left Menu

Ukraine Secures Greek Gas Imports to Offset Russian Strikes

Ukraine has formed an agreement with Greece to import gas for winter, amid challenges posed by Russian attacks on its energy systems. President Zelenskiy aims to secure almost 2 billion euros for gas imports to account for reduced domestic production, ensuring stable energy supply for Ukrainians.

In a strategic move to combat energy supply challenges, Ukraine has secured an agreement with Greece for the import of gas to meet its winter requirements, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This initiative aims to offset the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine's domestic gas production and power generation facilities.

Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to financing nearly 2 billion euros for gas imports, which is crucial to compensating for the production losses. This financial plan involves cooperation with European and U.S. partners, alongside European Commission-backed guarantees and domestic bank efforts.

As Ukraine fortifies its energy arrangements for the cold months, it explores additional options with Polish partners and aims to establish long-term contracts with Azerbaijan. These efforts underscore the Ukrainian government's proactive measures amidst ongoing adversities from the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

