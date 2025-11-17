Lukoil's Finnish Divestment: Teboil's Future Amid Sanctions

In a move prompted by geopolitical tensions, Finland's Teboil announced on Monday its expectation that Russia's Lukoil will divest its Finnish chain of petrol stations. This development occurs as Lukoil shifts to reduce its international holdings.

The United States imposed sanctions on Lukoil last month as part of broader punitive measures against Moscow following its actions in Ukraine. Recent approvals by the Trump administration have facilitated conversations between potential buyers and Lukoil regarding the acquisition of its non-Russian properties.

Teboil's spokesperson expressed concerns about possible fuel shortages at their 430 stations due to these sanctions. Meanwhile, Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority has urged regulatory caution in transactions involving Lukoil. These actions reflect a significant shift in the Nordic fuel landscape.

