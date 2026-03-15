The BJP's Roadmap to Upset Kerala's Political Status Quo

The BJP is setting its sights on making significant strides in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, aiming to break the typical UDF-LDF political cycle. Following a strong showing in the recent civic polls, the party is buoyed by increased ambition and confidence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular image and the BJP's early campaign efforts could be pivotal in attracting voters. The party sees potential in consolidating urban voter support, engaging youth demographics, and collaborating with newly allied parties.

Challenges remain as the BJP contends with a complex political landscape, historical electoral setbacks, and criticism over financial allocations to Kerala. Additionally, the party faces hurdles in bridging gaps with minority communities to gain wider acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)