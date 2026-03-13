Iraq's Kirkuk Oil Resumes, Reviving Ceyhan Flow
Crude oil export from Kirkuk, Iraq to Turkey's Ceyhan port resumed after a halt since March, influenced by the Iran war. Iraq's oil production plummeted due to export restrictions, with significant impacts on both state and Kurdistan Regional Government operations. Notable disruptions affected international and local oil producers.
On Friday, the long-awaited resumption of Iraq's Kirkuk crude oil export to Turkey's Ceyhan port was confirmed by shipping and trading sources. This follows a suspension that began on March 9.
The halt was primarily due to complications following the Iran war, which resulted in Iraq reducing its oil output. Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani reported a drastic reduction to 1.4 million barrels per day, significantly less compared to the production levels before the conflict started.
The Ministry of Oil reached out to the Kurdistan Regional Government, requesting them to supply at least 100,000 barrels per day from Kirkuk oilfields. While KRG's oil flows to Ceyhan were put on hold twice since the war, they successfully resumed in September after a prolonged break.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Kirkuk
- Crude oil
- Ceyhan
- Turkey
- Oil export
- KRG
- Oil production
- Hayan Abdel-Ghani
- Iran war
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