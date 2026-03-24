Economic Forecast: Challenges Amidst Middle East Conflict

On Tuesday, Finland's central bank revised its economic growth forecasts downward for the current and upcoming year, highlighting concerns linked to the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict. Suomen Pankki projects a GDP growth of 0.6% this year, followed by 1.4% in 2027, which marks a decline from its December estimates.

The adjustment is primarily attributed to escalating energy prices driven by the ongoing war in Iran, which poses significant hurdles to growth. The bank emphasized the link between energy price hikes and potential inflation, contingent on the length and impact of current energy supply disruptions.

The forecast challenges are further compounded by uncertainty about the protracted conflict in Iran combined with the continuing war in Ukraine, creating a complex backdrop for Finland's economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)