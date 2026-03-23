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Allegations of Harrassment Lead to Tragic Death of PWC Official in Tarn Taran

The tragic suicide of PWC District Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa has sparked outrage following accusations of extreme harassment by Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and associates. Family demands immediate arrests while protesting against refusing post-mortem. The incident has led to Bhullar's resignation after political uproar and protests seeking justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:27 IST
Allegations of Harrassment Lead to Tragic Death of PWC Official in Tarn Taran
District President of the Federation of Arhtiya Association Kulbir Singh Kasel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a tragic turn of events, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the District Manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, has reportedly taken his own life owing to alleged harassment over a warehouse tender dispute.

The Federation of Arhtiya Association's district president has accused Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's family and aides of driving Randhawa to extreme measures due to verbal abuse.

Outcry from the family and public has led to protests and calls for justice, with FIR naming Bhullar and his associates as accused. The controversy has resulted in Bhullar's resignation amid a political storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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