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Drone Assault Sparks Fire at Russia’s Largest Oil Hub

A drone attack set fire to a fuel reservoir at Primorsk, Russia's largest oil exporting port. The attack, part of Ukraine's broader strategy to target Russian energy infrastructure, aims to disrupt Moscow's war economy. 35 drones have been shot down recently in the Leningrad region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:28 IST
Drone Assault Sparks Fire at Russia’s Largest Oil Hub

A fuel reservoir at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk, Russia's principal hub for oil exports in the west, ignited following a drone attack, stated Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northwestern Leningrad region, in a message on the Telegram app Monday.

The port is a crucial conduit for more than one million barrels of crude oil per day, making it a vital outlet for Russia's Urals crude and high-quality diesel. Diesel exports from the port hit 16.8 million metric tons last year, according to insiders.

Ukraine has intensified assaults on Russian energy structures, targeting oil facilities and refineries to weaken Moscow's war-related economy. Primorsk also faced an attack in September, disrupting oil loadings. The governor reported 35 drones downed recently in the Leningrad region, while the Defense Ministry disclosed 249 drones intercepted throughout Russia overnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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